Mexico is investigating a video showing alleged drug cartel members in Ukraine

A video is circulating online that appears to show members of Mexican drug cartels participating in combat operations in Ukraine. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that authorities will verify the authenticity of the recording. According to her, the Mexicans could have been recruited by private military companies, the army, or the government.

Mexican authorities launched an investigation after a video appeared on social media showing men, presumably linked to drug cartels, discussing their presence in Ukraine. In the short clip, the men speak in Mexican slang. One of them, in particular, boasts about his ties to drug cartels. At the same time, it is not yet known where or when exactly the video was filmed. There is also no confirmation that the people in the recording actually belong to criminal groups or are participating in hostilities in Ukraine.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum commented on the situation during a morning press conference. She emphasized that the video has not yet been verified, so it is too early to draw definitive conclusions. At the same time, Sheinbaum did not rule out the possibility that Mexican citizens could have been drawn into the war. “They could have been recruited by a private company involved in these conflicts, the army, or the government. We are investigating this matter,” the president said.

A video is circulating of an alleged military camp in Ukraine where members of the CJNG and La Chapiza are reportedly present. There has been speculation that the war in that country is being used by Mexican cartels to acquire military training and knowledge about drones. Via @CartelWatchNet https://t.co/fj32psf9mJ — Pascal (@beltrandelrio) October 5, 2026

According to journalists, one of the men in the video appears to be hinting that other fighters standing next to him may be linked to Mexico’s two largest criminal organizations. These are a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel and the “Jalisco New Generation” Cartel. However, these assumptions have not yet been confirmed. It has also not been established whether the men in the video are actually in Ukraine or on whose side they might be fighting. The very fact that the video surfaced prompted an investigation by Mexican authorities.

Why the Participation of Foreign Fighters Is a Cause for Concern

As Bloomberg notes, the participation of foreigners in wars outside their home countries can have consequences even after hostilities have ended. There are fears that people who have gained combat experience may later apply it at home. This applies not only to combat skills but also to the ability to use modern weapons and military technology.

For Latin American countries, this situation is particularly sensitive due to long-standing conflicts between criminal groups. If members of drug cartels do gain combat experience, they could potentially use it in confrontations with rivals or law enforcement. At the same time, there is currently no evidence that the individuals in the released video have already applied this experience in Mexico.

Journalists are paying particular attention to the use of drones. According to Bloomberg, along the U.S.-Mexico border, drones are primarily used for aerial surveillance. Criminal groups may use them to track the movements of law enforcement officers and monitor routes. This creates additional risks for the fight against drug trafficking and illegal border crossings.

According to the publication, the situation is even more complex in Colombia. The country has become one of the hubs for drone attacks in the region. There, drones are increasingly being used not only for surveillance but also for direct strikes against military and police units. That is why the possible involvement of members of Mexican cartels in the war abroad is viewed as more than just a matter of their presence in Ukraine. It is also important to determine whether they could have gained access to new technologies and combat skills, and whether this would pose a threat to security in Latin America.

Mexican authorities are currently reviewing the video. Until its authenticity is confirmed and the men’s identities are established, claims regarding the participation of drug cartel members in combat operations in Ukraine remain unconfirmed. This was reported by Bloomberg.

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