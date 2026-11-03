Merz announced the time and place of the next meeting of the Coalition of the Willing

The next meeting of the member states of the Coalition of the Willing will take place on November 19 in Berlin, jointly with the United Kingdom and France.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced this during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Summit participants will focus on three areas: coordinating further assistance to Ukraine, developing security guarantees following a ceasefire, and coordinating actions in the context of peace negotiations.

The head of the German government confirmed his readiness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and noted that relevant military exercises are set to begin in the coming days. The chancellor also noted that the local ceasefire in Oleshky should serve as a model for halting Russian attacks on energy facilities and Black Sea infrastructure.

For his part, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., Europe, and NATO will take place in Brussels on November 4. Working groups will discuss the details of reconstruction packages and the preparation of security guarantees at the expert level.

Source: Suspilne News.

The United Kingdom and France will jointly lead the “Koalicja” military exercises in Poland, in which 2,800 military personnel from 11 countries will participate. The exercises will take place from November 9 to 22 and are intended to test the allies’ readiness to support Ukraine and rebuild its defense forces after hostilities end.

Macron announced the dates for the first “Coalition of the Willing” exercises.

Read us on