Merz called for tougher sanctions against Russia over the attacks on Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the supply of Russian diesel fuel. Berlin has no plans to follow Washington’s lead and says it will maintain sanctions against Moscow. Merz also stressed that, in light of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, sanctions pressure must be intensified.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the agreement between the U.S. and Russia on diesel fuel exports is unacceptable to Germany and Europe. According to him, Berlin has taken note of Washington’s decision but will not change its own policy toward Moscow. “Russia will only engage in serious negotiations under pressure, and that is precisely why we are maintaining our sanctions against Russia,” Merz said. His remarks were reported by the DPA news agency.

The chancellor also emphasized that restrictions against Russia should not be eased but rather tightened. He linked this to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure. According to Merz, Moscow’s actions indicate that it is not prepared to respond appropriately to peace proposals. Merz added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can continue to count on the support of Germany and Europe.

What Trump and Putin Agreed On

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Putin regarding the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the American market and for further sale on global markets. According to Trump, Russia is initially to supply more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel. Additional shipments are planned for November, and future volumes will depend, in particular, on the capacity of Russian oil refineries.

To implement the agreement, Washington has temporarily eased sanctions restrictions on Russian diesel fuel. This decision has drawn criticism in Ukraine and from some American politicians, who believe that these purchases could provide Russia with additional revenue during the war against Ukraine.

Representatives of the European Union also criticized the agreement. They emphasized that the deal between Washington and Moscow does not change the EU’s position on sanctions. Brussels stated that pressure on Russia must continue, and support for Ukraine remains a priority.

Germany Vows to Maintain Sanctions

Berlin had previously stated that it does not plan to resume purchasing Russian energy resources. The German government emphasized that it will continue to implement sanctions and cooperate with European partners on new restrictions against Moscow.

Mertz’s position highlights differences between Berlin and Washington regarding economic relations with Russia. The U.S. administration explains the decision by the need to increase the supply of diesel fuel on the market amid high prices. Germany and a number of European countries, however, insist that easing pressure on Moscow runs counter to efforts aimed at ending the war.

Merz emphasized that Russia must feel the consequences of its actions, particularly its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. According to him, Germany and its European partners will not abandon their sanctions policy and will continue to support Ukraine. The statement by the German chancellor was reported by dpa.

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