Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski made this announcement. According to him, following the attacks on Iran, the global shortage of interceptor missiles has been growing, and Russia is producing more missiles than there are means to destroy them.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry noted that other NATO countries also need air defense systems, and Warsaw will join the calls for states with missile stockpiles to share them with Ukraine. In addition, Sikorski recalled the unused EU loan of 90 billion euros for Ukraine and emphasized the need to revisit the issue of the Russian Central Bank’s frozen assets.

Source: PAP.

Ukraine has exhausted its supply of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems. CNN reported this, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Ukraine regularly faces a shortage of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems, but this does not mean that supplies have completely stopped. Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller explained that Kyiv is receiving new ammunition in small batches, and current stockpiles could run out as early as mid-month.

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