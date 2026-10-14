Grigory Tamar, an Israeli military expert who supported Ukraine, has died

Grigory Tamar, a military expert, journalist, and writer, has died in Israel. He was 54 years old. He held the rank of captain in the reserves of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

This was reported by the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Reuven Asman.

According to him, Tamar consistently supported Ukraine from the start of Russia’s full-scale aggression, helped train Ukrainian military medics, and publicly advocated for providing aid to our country.

Asman noted that he knew the expert personally and had spoken with him during an interview. Despite differences in their views on certain issues of Israeli policy, they shared a common position on the matter of supporting Ukraine.

Grigory Tamar was well known to a broad Russian-speaking audience in Israel and beyond.

The Chief Rabbi of Ukraine expressed his condolences to Tamar’s family, friends, and everyone who knew and respected him.

Source: Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Asman, Facebook

As a reminder, renowned Ukrainian producer Andriy Kanivets died at the age of 48.

On September 9, 2026, at the age of 75, Ukrainian-Slovak theater director, set designer, educator, and playwright Valentin Kozmenko-Delinde passed away.

Mykhailo Didyshyn of Kosmach has passed away—a renowned local historian, researcher of Oleksa Dovbush and the Opryshky movement, and an expert on Carpathian folklore.

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