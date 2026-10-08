The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has sent a request to the Netherlands for the arrest and extradition of nine officials of the International Criminal Court. In Russia, they were convicted in absentia and placed on an international wanted list.

Among those implicated are judges who participated in the decision to issue an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, former ICC President Piotr Hofmański, and former ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan.

Moscow claims that ICC officials allegedly unlawfully prosecuted Russian citizens and issued arrest warrants for Russian officials without legal grounds.

In December 2025, the Moscow City Court sentenced nine ICC representatives in absentia to prison terms ranging from 3.5 to 15 years. The harshest sentence was handed down to Karim Khan, who headed the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor in March 2023, when the court issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova.

Source: General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the launch of a campaign against the International Criminal Court. According to him, Washington may also cut aid to allies who support the institution’s work.

Ukraine was granted the right for the first time to nominate a candidate to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, but failed to register its representative by the deadline. The reason, writes Ilya Novikov, was a late start to preparations and formal quota restrictions.

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