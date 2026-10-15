U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked outrage among the relatives of 23-year-old British man William Chapman, who died after being attacked by a tiger at a wildlife park in Yorkshire.

Trump initially posted a video of the attack on the man, captioning it with the words: “Never mess with nature!” He later shared a video created using artificial intelligence in which he himself fights a tiger and, at the end, hugs the animal.

The victim’s family stated that the content posted by the U.S. president was offensive and caused serious emotional distress to his loved ones.

The incident occurred on October 10. William Chapman died as a result of a tiger attack.

Source: The Guardian

In China, the population of wild Siberian tigers has grown from 27 in 2017 to 72.

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