A nude statue of Trump titled "The Orange Plague" was displayed in the European Parliament

A satirical statue of U.S. President Donald Trump was unveiled at the European Parliament building in Strasbourg. The sculpture is titled “The Orange Plague” and is also known as “The King of Injustice.” The artist, Danish sculptor Jens Halshiot, uses the image of a naked, gilded Trump to criticize his quest for greatness and his policies, which, according to the exhibition organizers, create problems for Europe.

An unusual sculpture of Donald Trump was displayed in the European Parliament building in Strasbourg. The 2.6-meter-tall copper statue depicts the American president naked. It has been named “The Orange Plague,” and the work’s second title is “The King of Injustice.” The sculpture was created by Danish artist Jens Halshiot. In it, Trump is sitting on the shoulders of another man who is significantly smaller than him. This image is meant to symbolize the burden that, according to the artist, the American leader places on others.

A text explaining the concept behind the work was placed on the sculpture’s pedestal. In it, Trump is portrayed as the “Orange Plague,” who supposedly wants to help the person on whose shoulders he sits but is unwilling to give up his own self-interest. “With his eyes closed and a set of scales in his hands, the Orange Plague proclaims: I am sitting on this person’s back. He is drowning under my weight. I’ll do everything I can to help them. Except get off their back,” the inscription reads.

The sculpture was covered in gold leaf

According to Galshiot, the statue was covered in 23-karat gold leaf. The artist drew inspiration from the fairy tale “The Emperor’s New Clothes” by Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen. In this story, the ruler is so eager to appear majestic that he fails to notice the obvious: he is walking around naked. The artist used a similar image to satirize Trump’s pursuit of luxury and his desire to flaunt his own grandeur.

“Like the emperor in the fairy tale, he believes that gold makes him majestic. It only makes his nakedness more glaring,” Halshiot noted. Thus, the gold leaf in the work has more than just decorative significance. It is part of a satire that contrasts the outward glamour with the true essence of the image.

Why the exhibition was organized at the European Parliament

The exhibition was funded by Danish politician Per Clausen. He explained that the event is intended to draw attention to the consequences of Trump’s policies for European countries. According to Clausen, the U.S. president’s actions are creating serious problems for Europe. Therefore, in his view, Europeans need to discuss their own security more actively and seek ways to pursue an independent policy.

Specifically, the goal is for Europe to be able to defend its interests more independently and be less dependent on decisions made in Washington. The sculpture serves as a way to draw attention to these issues through a provocative artistic image. At the same time, the work is a satirical interpretation by the artist and the exhibition organizers, not the official position of all members of the European Parliament. This is reported by The Washington Post.

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