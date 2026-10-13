On October 14, 2026, a trial will begin in Hamburg regarding the bombing of the “Nord Stream” gas pipelines, in which Ukrainian citizen Serhiy Kuznetsov is one of the defendants.

Near the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court, where the hearings are scheduled to take place, the Ukrainian civic initiative Vilni_De_Ua is organizing a protest demanding objective and comprehensive coverage of the trial. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. local time. The organizers aim to draw the European community’s attention to the context of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine, issues of Europe’s energy security, and ensuring the defendant’s right to a fair trial.

Serhiy Kuznetsov himself rejects the charges and denies any involvement in the sabotage, noting that he was on Ukrainian territory at the time of the explosions.

Sources: Ukrainian civic initiative Vilni_De_Ua.

In Germany, charges have been filed against Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov in the Nord Stream case.

Germany has updated the European arrest warrant for Vladimir Zhuravlev, who is suspected of involvement in the sabotage of the “Nord Stream” gas pipelines. The charge of “war crime” has been added to the warrant.

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