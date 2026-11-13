The murder of crypto entrepreneur Novak in the UAE was planned in advance

According to the Telegram channel Banksta, the murder of crypto entrepreneur Roman Novak and his wife Anna in the United Arab Emirates was planned in advance. The perpetrators allegedly tested one of the murder methods on a pig, traveled to the UAE several times to conduct surveillance, and even prepared a burial site in the desert. According to the channel, one of the suspects was promised $1 million for organizing the crime.

In the summer of 2025, Konstantin Shakht and Yuri Sharipov tested one of the murder methods on a pig. They allegedly injected the animal with an unknown substance to determine whether they could simulate an overdose.

However, the pig survived. After this failed attempt, the channel reports, they abandoned the plan.

A million dollars was promised for the crime

According to Banksta, Konstantin Shakht was promised $1 million for organizing the murder. He then recruited Yuri Sharipov, whom he was allegedly to pay 10 million rubles.

Sharipov, in turn, brought in Vladimir Dalekin. According to the channel, he was to be paid at least 10 million rubles for his participation. Thus, according to this version, at least three men were involved in planning the crime. Each of them had a specific role in planning and carrying out the murder.

They monitored the couple and prepared a location in the desert

According to Banksta, the preparations took more than one day. The suspects flew to the UAE several times to monitor Roman and Anna Novak and prepare a burial site in the desert.

Eventually, the couple was lured to the villa under the pretext of a meeting with an investor. According to the channel’s account, the organizers of the crime also devised a plan to cover their tracks: they intended to make it appear as though a party had taken place at the villa and then call in a cleaning service.

How Roman and Anna Novak Died

According to Banksta, on October 2, 2025, the attackers forced Roman and Anna to grant access to their crypto wallets. After that, the couple was killed, and their bodies were taken to the desert. Thus, according to the Telegram channel, the crime was premeditated and linked to access to the Novaks’ crypto assets.

However, these details are based on Banksta’s report. Without confirmation from law enforcement or materials from the criminal investigation, they cannot be considered definitively established facts of the case. This is reported by the Banksta Telegram channel.

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