An unusual concert is being prepared in Madrid: a fictional singer named Antonio Roma, created using artificial intelligence, is set to perform on stage. Since the artist himself does not exist, his persona will be embodied by a real musician—33-year-old Diego Amador Jr. The performance is scheduled for February 3, 2027, and tickets are already on sale.

Antonio Roma is a virtual performer created using artificial intelligence. Although this singer does not exist in real life, he has already managed to build a sizable following. The project was launched in August 2026. In just three months, Antonio Roma’s Instagram page gained over 350,000 followers. On Spotify, he is listened to by over 100,000 users every month. And two of his YouTube videos have each surpassed one million views.

The project’s creators explain that artificial intelligence does not create all the music on its own. They write the lyrics and melodies themselves, while using AI for the arrangements and vocals. In other words, behind the virtual artist is a team of real people who work on his music and image. Antonio Roma himself makes no secret of the fact that he is a fictional character. In a video message to his followers, he explicitly stated that he is not a human being but exists as a concept. In the same video, the virtual singer announced an upcoming concert in which he will be replaced by a live musician.

The performance will take place on February 3, 2027, at the Galileo Galilei Concert Hall in Madrid. The organizers plan to sell nearly 500 tickets at a price of 25 euros each. According to El País, more than half of the seats had already been sold out at the time of publication.

Who Will Take the Stage in Place of the AI Singer

The role of Antonio Roma will be played by 33-year-old Diego Amador Jr. from Seville. He is a musician and flamenco performer. The organizers were drawn to his appearance, as he resembles the virtual artist: he has curly hair, a beard, and a similar style of clothing. Diego himself admitted that he was flattered by the resemblance. At the same time, he won’t simply copy the fictional singer. The musician wants to portray this character while retaining his own individuality.

According to the organizers, finding a performer for this concert was no easy task. Several other musicians turned down the offer because the project involves artificial intelligence. Amador agreed to join the performance.

Interestingly, Diego himself also uses AI as a tool when working on his music. He views his participation in the project not only as an unusual stage experience but also as an opportunity to tell a wider audience about himself and flamenco. “I’ll play this character, but I’ll remain myself. Right now, people want Antonio Roma, but he doesn’t exist. I’ll do my part to help people get closer to that image. And this is also a bridge to getting them to listen to me—and to flamenco—a little more,” the musician explained.

Currently, fewer than 15,000 users follow Diego Amador Jr.’s personal Instagram page. This is significantly smaller than the audience of the virtual Antonio Roma. So the concert could be a way for the musician to introduce new listeners to his work. The story of Antonio Roma shows how quickly AI characters can gain popularity in the music industry. In this case, the virtual singer already has thousands of fans, his own songs, and concert tickets that have been sold. But instead of a digital avatar, a real person will stand before the audience. The Spanish newspaper El País wrote about this unusual music project on November 17.

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