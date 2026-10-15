According to InsideEVs, BMW conducted a test of the new i3 electric sedan in China. According to the automaker, the vehicle covered 1,213 kilometers on a single battery charge, with 1% charge remaining in the battery at the end of the drive.

The test used the Chinese version of the rear-wheel-drive, long-wheelbase i3. The route included highways, national roads, and city streets.

Energy consumption and charging

According to BMW, the vehicle's average energy consumption was 14.1 kWh per 100 miles, or about 7 miles per kWh. The tested i3 is equipped with a battery with a usable capacity of 108.7 kWh.

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The top version of the sedan can support charging at up to 400 kW. According to the publication, charging from 10% to 80% is expected to take 21 minutes.

Differences for other markets

The drive result applies specifically to the Chinese rear-wheel-drive version with a long wheelbase. In the United States and Europe, the i3 will initially be offered only with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system.

The U.S. BMW i3 50 xDrive is listed with an estimated EPA range of 468 miles, or approximately 753 kilometers. The publication also reported that a version with a single rear electric motor is expected to appear later, while the i3 50 battery will be the same across different markets. BMW did not disclose the average speed during the test or the share of the route covered on highways and city streets.

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