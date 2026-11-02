In South Korea, Hyundai Motor halted the Genesis vehicle production line at its Ulsan plant after union representatives blocked a test Genesis G80 Hybrid vehicle from being moved onto the assembly line. As Korea Herald reports, operations were stopped on Monday at Plant No. 5.

Test vehicle blocked

According to industry sources, the disruptions began at around 9:00 a.m. Union representatives did not allow the company to move a test vehicle of the G80 hybrid sedan onto the assembly line. Production remained suspended despite management's attempts to persuade workers to resume operations.

At 10:05 a.m., Hyundai informed workers that the “no work, no pay” principle would be applied to the entire Genesis assembly unit. According to the publication, it employs about 800 union members.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dispute over staffing levels

The subject of the dispute was negotiations over working-hour requirements and the number of workers needed to produce the G80 Hybrid and an updated version of the flagship G90 sedan. The company sought to reach an agreement with the union on these parameters, but its representatives refused to continue negotiations.

According to Korea Herald, union representatives fear that changes in the production process could reduce staffing needs after mass production of the new models begins. They planned to hold a meeting in the evening to discuss further action and the possibility of resuming production. Depending on its outcome, the shutdown could continue the following day.

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