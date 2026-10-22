Porsche launches wireless charging for Cayenne Electric — Electrek

Porsche has begun gradually rolling out a wireless inductive charging system for the Cayenne Electric SUV. The car owner does not need to connect a cable: to start charging, the vehicle must be parked over a charging pad installed in the parking space.

How the system works

The Porsche Wireless Charging system consists of a charging module on the underside of the vehicle and a ground pad. Porsche describes the ground unit as weatherproof and suitable for outdoor installation.

According to Electrek, the manufacturer states that charging power reaches up to 11 kW, with efficiency of about 90%. Porsche says the system is designed for convenient overnight charging.

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Protection during charging

The system has built-in safety mechanisms, including motion sensors and a system for detecting foreign metal objects. Charging automatically stops if a living being approaches the vehicle or the pad, as well as when a metal object that heats up is lying on the pad.

Porsche is gradually rolling out Porsche Wireless Charging in different countries. The system can already be ordered in Germany and other European markets.

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