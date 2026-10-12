Stellantis and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will jointly develop vehicles for more than 50 global markets and manufacture them in India. TimesLIVE reports on the companies’ agreement.

Access to Tata technologies

Under the agreement, Stellantis will gain access to the Indian company Tata’s automotive platforms and technologies. They will be used together with Stellantis’ own engineering and product capabilities to create vehicles intended for international markets.

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Expanding cooperation

The new agreement expands a partnership that has lasted for more than two decades. Previously, it focused on vehicle production through Fiat India Automobiles, a joint venture in which the companies each hold a 50% stake.

In February, the parties also concluded an agreement to explore cooperation in manufacturing, engineering and supply chains. The current agreement takes the Tata-Stellantis partnership beyond manufacturing into vehicle development and highlights India’s growing role as a base for engineering, product development and exports.

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