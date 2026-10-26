Poland to raise fuel price caps from October 27 — RMF24

Poland’s Ministry of Energy has set new maximum fuel prices that will apply at filling stations from October 27. The cap for A-95 petrol will be 6.58 zlotys per litre, for A-98 petrol — 7.27 zlotys, and for diesel fuel — 8.18 zlotys.

New price caps

Compared with the previous day, the maximum price of a litre of A-95 petrol will rise from 6.51 to 6.58 zlotys. For A-98 petrol, the upper limit will increase from 7.21 to 7.27 zlotys per litre. Diesel fuel will see the largest increase: its maximum price will rise from 7.99 to 8.18 zlotys per litre.

Price restriction package

As reported by RMF24, this is already the third stage of the “Lower Fuel Prices” (CPN) package. Its purpose is to curb the rise in fuel costs at filling stations and reduce drivers’ refuelling expenses.

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The mechanism was introduced after the law on a tax on excess profits of fuel companies entered into force. The document was signed by President Karol Nawrocki and subsequently published in the official gazette. At the same time, the president referred the law to the Constitutional Tribunal for further review.

The next announcement by the Ministry of Energy on maximum fuel prices is expected to be published on October 27; it will set the price caps for the following day.

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