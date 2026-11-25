On November 27, the “Kyiv Digital” app will fully transition to an updated payment system, which means that previously linked bank cards will no longer work for one-click payments, the service’s developers announced. The app will no longer have a section for saved bank cards.

Only the method of debiting funds will change: users will be able to top up their transit card and pay for other city services manually using payment details or via Apple Pay or Google Pay. The developers recommend updating the app in advance to ensure payments work correctly.

Source: the developers of the “Kyiv Digital” app.

The “Kyiv Digital” app has completed refunds for unused trips purchased at the old rates. The funds have been credited to users’ transit card wallets.

A technical glitch occurred in the “Reserve+” app. Some users were unable to load the service and view their military registration data.

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