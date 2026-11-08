Three people, including a child, died in the Kyiv region due to a generator

The tragedy occurred on Sunday, November 8, at approximately 9:20 a.m. in the village of Chupyra in the Bila Tserkva District. Emergency responders received a report of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to preliminary information, the tragedy was caused by the improper operation of a generator that was running in the basement.

A man born in 1978, a woman born in 1986, and a girl born in 2010 died. Another boy born in 2010 was hospitalized at a children’s hospital.

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that it is strictly prohibited to use generators in residential buildings, basements, and other enclosed spaces. They must be operated exclusively outdoors, away from buildings, windows, and doors.

Source: Kyiv Region State Emergency Service

On the night of January 22, six people in the Kyiv region suffered carbon monoxide poisoning due to safety violations while heating their home and using a generator.

In the Bucha District, a married couple and their 11-year-old daughter were found dead in a townhouse in the village of Bilohorodka, while a 4-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.

On the night of January 10, in the Halytskyi district of Lviv, nine people were poisoned by carbon monoxide in an apartment on Kniaz Roman Street. Among them were five children.

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