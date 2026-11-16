Actor Oleksandr Oleksenko has been called up to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Oleksenko, known for his roles in the films “Kruty.1918,” “Doctor Kovalchuk 2,” and “Doctor on Call,” announced his mobilization into the Armed Forces of Ukraine after a long absence from the public eye.

“Hi, friends! Sorry I’ve been off the radar lately. There have been big changes in my life—I’ve been mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I’m currently serving and adapting to the new reality. The main thing is—I’m doing fine,” the actor wrote on his Instagram page, reassuring his followers about his well-being.

A native of Jekabpils, Latvia, who studied acting at the Karpenko-Kary University and performed at the “Bravo” Theater, is now serving in the military and adjusting to his new circumstances.

Source: Oleksandr Oleksenko on Instagram.

Defenders’ Day: Which Ukrainian Celebrities and Their Children Are Serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Andriy Khlyvnyuk, the leader of the band “Boombox,” stated that he is ready to renounce his title of Honored Artist of Ukraine. The singer also believes that some Ukrainian celebrities should be stripped of their honorary titles.

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