BTS, who are currently in Santiago, Chile, have become the first music group to reach 10 billion streams on Spotify in a year. The Korea Herald reports, citing the label Big Hit Music.

The Arirang album

A significant share of this result was delivered by BTS’s fifth full-length album, Arirang, released in March. Since its release, it has garnered 5 billion streams — the highest figure among albums released this year.

On the day of Arirang’s release, all 14 tracks on the album, including the instrumental track No. 29, took the top 14 positions on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart.

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Concerts in South America

In Santiago, BTS are set to perform three concerts through Saturday as part of the Arirang world tour. At the end of the month, the group will also hold three shows each in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and São Paulo, Brazil, before returning to Asia.

The final concerts in Buenos Aires and São Paulo will be shown in cinemas in various countries around the world. The Buenos Aires performance will be broadcast on October 24, and the São Paulo show on October 30.

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