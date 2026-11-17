American actor John Travolta, who lost his wife Kelly Preston six years ago, admitted that he is open to finding new love.

The 72-year-old actor said that after his wife’s death, he focused on raising his children—his son Benjamin and daughter Ella. He wanted to help them cope with the loss of their mother and restore a sense of stability.

“When one parent is gone, you become both mother and father. I felt that very deeply, but little by little, we got through it,” Travolta shared.

According to the actor, the children are feeling better every year, and the family has gradually recovered from what they went through.

Source: Daily Mail

American actor John Travolta recalled that he landed a role in Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic *Pulp Fiction* without an audition or screen test.

Rapper 50 Cent posted a video showing actor John Travolta dancing to one of his songs. “Hanging out with John Travolta. I swear, I came here just for him,” 50 Cent wrote.

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