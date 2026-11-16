Pedan shared an old photo featuring Prytula and Freimut

To mark Radio, Television, and Telecommunications Workers’ Day, celebrated on November 16, TV personality Oleksandr Pedan posted archival photos from his career.

Among them is a photo from 2009 with his colleagues from the morning show “Pidym,” Serhiy Prytula and Olga Freimut.

Pedan also shared other photos from his younger days and congratulated his colleagues on their professional holiday.

Source: Oleksandr Pedan’s Instagram

Ukrainian TV host Oleksandr Pedan showed how he celebrated his daughter Valeria’s birthday.

TV host Oleksandr Pedan admits that he switched to speaking Ukrainian not only of his own volition—his work also influenced this decision.

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