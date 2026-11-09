Video: Amazon to Release a Documentary Series About Melania Trump

Amazon Prime Video has announced a documentary series about U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. The two-part series is scheduled to premiere on November 20, 2026.

The first episode will explore Melania’s preparation for the role of First Lady, her priorities, and her desire to protect her family. The second episode will cover the first days following the inauguration and the start of her official duties.

In the trailer, Melania states: “Everyone wants to be closer to power, and that can sometimes be very dangerous.” Her son, Barron Trump, will also appear in the series.

The project will serve as a sequel to the documentary *Melania*, which was released in January 2025. The film grossed approximately $16 million worldwide on a budget of $75 million.

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Source: Deadline

The documentary “Melania,” which chronicles 20 days in the life of the First Lady of the United States before Donald Trump’s return to the White House, failed to achieve the expected box office success. At the same time, despite weak box office receipts and criticism from Democrats directed at the production company, the project itself brought Melania Trump significant financial profit.

The documentary “Melania,” dedicated to Melania Trump, will not be shown in South African theaters, although its premiere was scheduled for January 30.

Melania Trump has denied any ties to Epstein.

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