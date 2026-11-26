The film “ETOS: The Owl’s Feather” will chronicle the unit’s combat history and its operations in the Black Sea, as well as in the Lyman and Zaporizhzhia sectors. The film will also showcase the experiences of “Artan” soldiers and the principles that guide them as they carry out their missions.

The film will cover key episodes in “Artan’s” combat history. Specifically, it covers their participation in the liberation of Zmiinyi Island, the return of gas production platforms—known as the “Boiko Towers”—to Ukrainian control, and amphibious operations on the occupied Crimean coast.

The filmmakers will also showcase the unit’s operations in the eastern sectors and its execution of combat missions amid intense fighting.

“We wanted to portray the war not through dry reports or newsreels, but through the inner world and mindset of an ‘Artan’ soldier, because this is a unit with a unique philosophy and pace of operation. Our goal is to convey this ethos to the viewer on a cinematic level,” says the film’s director, Angel Angelov.

The film’s premiere will soon be available on the “Army Media” YouTube channel.

“ETHOS. The Owl’s Feather” is part of a documentary series about the inner world, philosophy, and combat ethics of Ukrainian units. Its creators aim to show not only the course of combat operations but also the people behind them: their values, principles, way of thinking, and interactions with their comrades.

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Through the personal stories of service members, the film will explore how soldiers make decisions in critical situations and how war affects their values, discipline, willpower, and sense of responsibility for others.

The film’s title refers to the image of an invisible defender—a warrior whose presence is felt even when he is not seen. The feather symbolizes his journey, his struggle, and the memory of his experiences.

The film “ETOS. The Owl’s Feather” is being produced with the support of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and in collaboration with “Army Media” as part of the “ETOS. Artan” project.

Director, cinematographer, and creator—Angel Angelov; composer—Artem Nazarenko; lighting designer—Oleksii Stepanov; assistant director—Oleksii Chichkan; producer—Maria Donchik.

Source: Artan

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