The Greek Cypriot administration expelled two Russian diplomats over suspicions of espionage, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Politico. According to two administration officials, the diplomats were ordered to leave the country last week.

Suspicions of data collection

Officials said that intelligence services allegedly uncovered a network that sought to obtain classified information on the security of the Greek Cypriot administration and the European Union.

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They claim that the two diplomats are suspected of conducting intelligence activities for Russia, an aggressor state, under diplomatic cover. They also allegedly contacted citizens who had access to confidential information.

Technologies under EU restrictions

According to officials, the network also sought to obtain data on technologies whose transfer to Russia is prohibited by EU sanctions. No independent confirmation of these claims was provided in the report.

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