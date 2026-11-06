ADNOC to supply India with up to 4m tonnes of LNG — The National

UAE company ADNOC has concluded a long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with India’s Gujarat Energy. Under the contract, the buyer will receive up to 4 million tonnes of LNG over 10 years, with deliveries set to begin in 2028.

First sale from the XRG portfolio

As The National reports, this will be the first sale of liquefied natural gas from XRG’s international portfolio, ADNOC’s international investment company. The company also noted that the agreement became ADNOC’s fifth contract to supply LNG to India.

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Long-term supplies

ADNOC’s head of LNG marketing and origination, Rashid Al-Mazrouei, said that the contract with Gujarat Energy strengthens the company’s long-standing energy partnership with Indian customers. According to him, the integrated LNG marketing and trading platform makes it possible to connect the company’s international portfolio with buyers in key regions of the global market and provide India with reliable, flexible and long-term supplies.

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