Actors Steve Carell and John C. Reilly will play the leading roles in a Broadway revival of Neil Simon’s classic comedy The Odd Couple. The show’s official opening is scheduled for March 23 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Leading roles and director

Carell will play Felix Unger, while Reilly will portray Oscar Madison. The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, Rolling Stone reports.

One of the show’s producers, Jeffrey Seller, said the production is being brought back to the stage because people need to laugh. Ticket sales for the general public are set to begin on November 17 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time via the production’s website.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

History of the play

The original production of The Odd Couple first opened on Broadway in 1965, starring Walter Matthau and Art Carney. It won four Tony Awards, including Best Play. The work was also adapted into a 1968 film and a television series that ran for five seasons.

The revival is being staged in the year when its author, Neil Simon, would have turned 100. For Carell, it will be his next Broadway project after his 2024 debut in Uncle Vanya, in which he played the leading role. Reilly has previously performed on Broadway, including in productions of True West and A Streetcar Named Desire.

Read us on