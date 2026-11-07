Amazon to deploy 3,000 Tata electric trucks in India — Electrek

Indian automaker Tata Motors has announced an agreement with Amazon to deploy 3,000 electric trucks in the company’s transport network in India. As Electrek reports, this is expected to become the largest deployment of electric trucks in the country and Amazon’s most extensive step toward electrifying its Indian fleet beyond last-mile delivery.

Transport between warehouses

The new vehicles will be used to transport goods between Amazon warehouse facilities. They will operate on intra-city routes and, later, on India’s main freight corridors.

Amazon said it already operates more than 15,000 electric vehicles in over 500 cities in India. The company also reported supporting the development of infrastructure and solutions intended to ease the transition to electric transport for carrier partners and drivers.

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Truck specifications

Amazon will use the Tata Ultra E.7 version, a 7.5-ton truck with a 240 kW, or 320 hp, electric motor and a 96 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery.

According to the manufacturer, the range of the loaded truck is up to 130 kilometers on a single charge. The vehicle also supports DC fast charging. Electrifying the logistics network is part of Amazon’s stated goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

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