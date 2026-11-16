US oil falls to $87 amid export recovery — CNBC

Oil prices fell on Monday amid the resumption of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. US West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 1.8% to about $87 per barrel, while Brent lost 2% and traded at $93.90 per barrel, CNBC reports.

Surplus forecast

On Friday, the International Energy Agency said that global oil supply would exceed demand by more than 1.7 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2026. The IEA revised its previous deficit forecast.

The agency explained the change in its assessment by saying that exports from the Middle East are recovering faster than global demand is growing, despite ongoing attacks on shipping. According to CNBC, tensions between Iran and the United States remain at an impasse.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Goldman Sachs assessment

In a note on Sunday, Goldman Sachs forecast that the average Brent price in 2027 would be $88 per barrel and would fall to $78 by December 2027. The bank links this forecast to the oil market returning to a surplus.

Goldman Sachs also expects producers to use ship-to-ship cargo transfers and expand pipeline capacity.

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