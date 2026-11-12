Mirra Andreeva and Aryna Sabalenka will meet in a WTA Finals group-stage match. The winner of the contest will claim a second consecutive victory at the tournament and secure a place in the semifinals. In their opening matches, Sabalenka defeated Karolina Muchova in straight sets, while Andreeva beat Elina Svitolina.

Indian Wells final

In its match preview, the WTA recalled the players’ most recent head-to-head meeting — the final of the Indian Wells tournament in March 2025. Andreeva then defeated Sabalenka in three sets and won the title. As Interia Sport reports, the WTA also noted that Andreeva did not allow Svitolina to earn a single break in their match.

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Tournament situation

Despite Andreeva’s victory in their most recent meeting, she lost to Sabalenka four times in their previous five matches. Before their match, Svitolina and Muchova are due to play in the same group. The player who loses that match will lose her chances of reaching the semifinals, while the loser of the Sabalenka-Andreeva match will still retain an opportunity to advance.

Linda Noskova became the first semifinalist at the WTA Finals. She defeated Marta Kostyuk and then conceded only six games to Coco Gauff in her next match.

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