In Romania, former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu was released from the Bucharest Central Detention Center and placed under house arrest after nearly two months in custody. He must wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, Romania Insider reports.

Final court decision

The Bucharest Court of Appeal dismissed as unfounded an appeal by DIICOT prosecutors, who handle organized crime cases. They challenged an earlier ruling by the Bucharest Tribunal, which replaced Georgescu's preventive measure of detention with house arrest. The appellate court's decision is final.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fraud case

Georgescu left the detention center in Bucharest on Monday, November 23. According to the publication, the case concerns alleged fraud amounting to EUR 1.1 million.

In 2024, Georgescu, whom Romania Insider describes as a pro-Russian candidate, unexpectedly took first place in the first round of Romania's presidential election. That presidential election was subsequently annulled.

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