Madrid’s Atletico defeated Norway’s Viking 2-0 at home in a fifth-round match of the Champions League league phase. The match was played in Madrid, Spain, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium. It was the Spanish club’s first victory in its last three tournament matches.

Goals by Sorloth and Alvarez

Alexander Sorloth opened the scoring in the 19th minute, finding the net with his left foot. Five minutes later, Julian Alvarez doubled the hosts’ lead with a right-footed free-kick strike.

After the match, Atletico had seven points — two wins, one draw and two defeats — and stood in 17th place. Viking remained 27th with four points: one win, one draw and three defeats.

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Lee Kang-in’s performance

South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in started for Atletico on the right flank of the attack and played until the 57th minute. He had two shots, one of them on target, and made two key passes.

The player had his best chance in the 32nd minute, when he struck with his left foot from the right side of the penalty area, but the goalkeeper saved the ball. According to the Korea Herald, SofaScore rated his performance at 7.2.

In another match, Bayern Munich, with South Korean defender Kim Min-jae in the starting lineup, lost 1-2 to France’s Lille. Kim played until second-half stoppage time and received a 6.5 rating from SofaScore.

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