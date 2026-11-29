In the United Kingdom, retailers recorded their best month for sales volumes in almost four years in November. The monthly sales volume balance, which compares figures with the same period a year earlier, rose to +9 points from -10 in October, Cyprus Mail reports, citing a survey by the Confederation of British Industry.

Highest reading since 2022

The November result was the highest since December 2022. The Confederation of British Industry noted that retail sales returned to growth after a prolonged decline. The sector also recorded its first increase in headcount in more than four years.

At the same time, the organization’s chief economist, Martin Sartorius, said there were still few signs of a sustained recovery in the sector. According to him, sales are likely to remain unchanged next month, while companies plan to continue cutting investment over the next year.

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Expectations for December

The indicator of expected sales for December rose to +1 point from -10 in October, reaching its highest level in more than two years. The survey covered 58 retail chains and was conducted from October 27 to November 13.

Official data released a week earlier showed that retail sales volumes in October unexpectedly rose by 0.7% compared with September. This was aided by the government’s call to stock up on non-perishable goods and stronger clothing sales. GfK data also showed an increase in consumer confidence in November.

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