A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was recorded in Israel near the Gulf of Eilat on Wednesday. Following an alarm, Ramon Airport was evacuated, The Jerusalem Post reports. Emergency services received no reports of casualties or damage.

Alerts in southern Israel

Alarm signals sounded in Eilat, Eilot, Be'er Ora, Elifaz, near the Timna mines, and in the Shahoret industrial zone. The Israel Defense Forces said it was clarifying the details of the incident.

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According to preliminary data from the Geological Survey of Israel, the epicenter of the tremors was located near Taba in the southern Sinai Peninsula, approximately 224 kilometers from Israel. The earthquake was initially estimated at magnitude 4.4 and a depth of 8 kilometers.

Updated magnitude assessment

Later, Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, citing the Geological Survey, revised the magnitude to 4.5. The Home Front Command said it would advance a national plan to strengthen home-front preparedness for strong earthquakes.

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