Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes near Guatemala — RMF24

On Tuesday, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred off the coast of Guatemala. The epicenter was located 43 kilometers south of the city of Puerto San José, while the hypocenter lay at a depth of 35 kilometers, RMF24 reports.

Tremors felt in three countries

The tremors were clearly felt in Guatemala’s capital, where buildings swayed. They were also felt in neighboring El Salvador and Nicaragua.

According to local authorities, at the time of reporting there was no information about casualties or serious damage. The article provides no information about evacuations or other consequences of the tremors.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of the Fuego eruption

RMF24 also notes that the Fuego volcano erupted. The outlet does not provide details about its consequences.

A day earlier, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake occurred in northern Peru. At that time, there were also no reports of casualties. In October, a strong magnitude 7.7 earthquake was recorded in Panama.

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