Bitcoin fell to $62,000 and partly recovered — CNBC

Bitcoin fell to $62,000 over the weekend — its lowest level since August — amid a wave of forced liquidations of long positions. On Monday morning, the cryptocurrency partly recovered from the decline and rose to around $64,000, CNBC reports.

Long position liquidations

Over the week, Bitcoin's price fell below key technical support levels, including its 200-day moving average, which stood at around $73,000. This triggered a cascade of long-position liquidations: traders were forced to sell assets at market prices to settle debts, intensifying the decline in quotations.

According to CoinGlass, more than $165 million in Bitcoin long positions were liquidated on tracked exchanges on Saturday evening. The figure was $629 million on Friday and nearly $700 million on Thursday. Bitcoin recorded its sixth consecutive week of declines.

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Levels watched by analysts

Nansen analyst Nikolai Sondergaard called the $60,000–$62,000 range the next important test for Bitcoin. In his view, a drop below $60,000 is possible if Nvidia's results intensify the sell-off in technology stocks. He also noted that a weaker dollar and lower real yields could reduce pressure on risk assets.

Edwin Mata, CEO of tokenization platform Brickken, believes that after forced selling ends, buying activity in the spot market will be needed for a sustained recovery in the price.

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