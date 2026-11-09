Boeing will cut about 5% of employees in its commercial airplane manufacturing division due to a slower ramp-up in airliner production. The Guardian reports.

Job cuts due to production pace

Positions will be eliminated both through layoffs and natural attrition. Stephanie Pope, head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told employees that the slower production ramp-up should give factories and supply-chain partners additional time to achieve stability.

According to Pope, adjustments to production schedules and reduced aircraft output have resulted in excess staffing. The company plans to begin sending layoff notices to employees in December.

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Plans for the 737 Max

Pope also noted that the team’s work has improved, as reflected in the US certifications of the 737 Max 7 and 737 Max 10 models this year. At the same time, she stressed that a full recovery has not yet been achieved and promised to treat employees with dignity and respect.

At the end of October, Boeing executives said the company would not meet its 2026 delivery target. Boeing also postponed until the second half of 2027 reaching a production rate of 52 737 Max aircraft instead of 47. CEO Kelly Ortberg said at the time that greater predictability in the production of wings and fuselages at the company’s Kansas facility was needed for stable operations.

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