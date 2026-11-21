As Sky Sports reports, Bournemouth defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League match. The victory was the team’s ninth in a row in all competitions — a club record — as well as its fifth consecutive Premier League win.

Goals from Evanilson and Kluivert

Brazilian forward Evanilson opened the scoring in the 19th minute. He scored following a headed knockdown by James Hill and extended his scoring run to six consecutive Premier League matches.

Before half-time, Bournemouth doubled their lead. James Tavernier broke down the left flank and delivered a low cross, which Justin Kluivert converted. In the second half, Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels made several saves and prevented the opposition from extending their lead.

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The teams’ positions in the table

In the 69th minute, Alex Scott played for Bournemouth after recovering from injury. It was his first match for the club since 20 September and his first appearance overall since 3 October, when he represented England against Croatia.

After making a triple substitution, Nottingham Forest controlled the game more but managed only one shot on target. The team had 17 shots in total, while Bournemouth had 18. Thanks to the victory, Bournemouth moved into the top four before the rest of the round’s matches, while Nottingham Forest dropped to 17th place and remain outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

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