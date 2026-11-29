Bournemouth defeated Fulham 2-1 on Sunday to secure their sixth consecutive Premier League victory under Marco Rose. The result lifted the team to fifth place in the standings, Cyprus Mail reports.

Match progress

The visitors opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Marcus Tavernier scored after a pass from Evanilson, while Fulham defender Calvin Bassey made an error in the episode.

Seven minutes later, Rodrigo Muniz equalised from the penalty spot. In the 62nd minute, Justin Kluivert scored the decisive goal after a pass from Alex Scott.

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Fulham tried to come back late in the game. After Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic spilled the ball, a scramble ensued in the visitors' six-yard box, but the team held on to its lead.

Second yellow card

In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Kluivert received a second yellow card. Referee Stuart Attwell penalised the player for a gesture in which he mimicked a referee showing a yellow card.

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