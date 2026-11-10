In the United States, the Dark Eagle hypersonic system is already three years behind its planned schedule and is still not fully ready for operation. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

Production problems

The publication writes that the new US weapon is being developed to strike even well-protected targets. At the same time, according to its information, the system's production is likely being hampered by quality problems. In the article's headline, Dark Eagle is called the “Dark Eagle.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Claimed speed

In a US Army image published with the article, Dark Eagle is shown during launch. The image caption states that this weapon is expected to reach a speed at least five times greater than the speed of sound. The Der Spiegel article was published on November 10, 2026.

The author also raises the question of how far China is ahead of the United States in developing such systems, as well as whether Germany needs such a weapon.

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