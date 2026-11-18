Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, ahead of a trilateral meeting in China involving Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state Russia, warned of the global consequences of a possible war over Taiwan. The summit of the three leaders is to take place in China. Rudd said this in an interview with Der Spiegel.

Warning about conflict

In the interview, Rudd said that Americans and Chinese need to be shown what such a conflict would look like. He stressed that a war over Taiwan could have global consequences for the world. His warning concerns the consequences of such a scenario not only for the region, but also for other countries.

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Appeal to middle powers

The Australian politician called on middle powers to defend the liberal world order. Rudd's statement came ahead of the planned meeting of the three leaders in China.

The interview with Rudd was conducted by journalist Bernhard Zand. The interview was published on November 18, 2026, at 16:30 UTC+1.

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