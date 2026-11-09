Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been in voluntary exile in India since fleeing in 2024, has requested the issuance of a new Bangladeshi passport and national identity card. This could be a step toward her planned return to Bangladesh in December, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Request through the embassy in Delhi

Hasina's lawyers from the London law chambers Matrix Chambers sent a letter to Priti Rahman, the acting High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Delhi. In the appeal, they stated that their client's current passport and national identity card had, according to the information available to them, been cancelled by the interim government and other authorities.

The lawyers asked for the applications to be considered promptly, citing Hasina's Bangladeshi citizenship and obligations arising from international human rights instruments. Rahman in Delhi and representatives of Prime Minister Tariq Rahman in Dhaka did not respond to requests for comment.

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Return and court case

Hasina previously told Reuters that she planned to return to Bangladesh and surrender to the court. Her aides said that the return date would be announced after the necessary formalities were completed.

In November last year, Bangladesh's war crimes court sentenced Hasina to death in absentia on charges of ordering a deadly crackdown on a student uprising. She denies the allegations. Hasina's Awami League party, which was the country's largest before her fall, was banned; some of her associates were imprisoned, while others left the country.

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