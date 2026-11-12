Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before the US Congress by Thanksgiving. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast announced this on Thursday, TechCrunch reports, citing Bloomberg and NBC News.

Letter from three committees

According to the publication, Huang agreed to appear on Wednesday after several influential lawmakers threatened to subpoena him. On November 4, Republicans Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford sent him a letter asking him to appear before their committees.

Moolenaar chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, Mast chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Crawford chairs the Intelligence Committee.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Questions over export controls

Mast told reporters that he has disagreements with Huang over export controls, while calling Nvidia an important company for the United States. According to him, there are serious questions for Huang.

The testimony will take place behind closed doors. Mast expects the briefing to be recorded on video and transcribed.

Read us on