In Germany, an expert has questioned plans to allow Autobahn GmbH to raise debt independently. According to Der Spiegel, he again expressed doubts over whether the company can be granted such a right. In the expert’s view, this approach could mean bypassing the debt-brake mechanism.

Planned financial reform

The issue concerns a planned financial reform affecting Autobahn GmbH. The possibility of the company independently raising borrowing has become the subject of a new critical assessment by the expert. The report does not specify details of the parameters of a possible borrowing mechanism or the specific changes that are planned for adoption.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Opposition reaction

The reform is being planned by Transport Minister Steffen Bilger. According to the opposition’s assessment, the proposed changes require “comprehensive revision.” Thus, the discussion centers on whether it is permissible to grant Autobahn GmbH the right to incur its own debt obligations as part of the planned financial reform.

Read us on