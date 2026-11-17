Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in prison, appealed to the heads of the highest courts to ensure medical assistance for him and his wife Bushra Bibi. As Anadolu Agency reports, the letter to the chief justices of the Supreme Court, the Federal Constitutional Court, and the Islamabad High Court was made public by Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar.

Request for treatment

Khan and Bushra Bibi are serving sentences in a corruption case at a prison in the city of Rawalpindi in northeastern Pakistan. Last week, Khan was taken to a hospital for eye treatment.

In the letter, the former head of government said that he had been kept in isolation and solitary confinement for up to 22 hours a day. He also claimed that he had been deprived of contact with his family and lawyers, the opportunity to call his sons, read books, and watch television.

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Government position

Khan asked the judges to ensure the implementation of Supreme Court rulings and proper treatment for him and his wife. He stressed that he was not asking for privileges, but only for his rights to be respected.

The Pakistani government rejected claims of inadequate medical care. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry told journalists in Islamabad that the former prime minister is regularly examined by specialist doctors. He also denied claims that Khan's access to books, television, and food had been restricted. Khan has been in custody since August 2023.

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