Red Bull driver Max Verstappen played Grand Theft Auto 6 in the mornings and evenings during the Formula 1 race weekend in Las Vegas, United States. According to him, he has already spent 40 hours playing it since the game was released last week.

Gaming during the Las Vegas weekend

The 29-year-old Dutch driver spoke about this during a live stream on the VerstappenSimRacing Twitch channel, Der Spiegel reports. Verstappen noted that he could not go outside in Las Vegas, so he played GTA 6. The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida — the game’s equivalent of Florida — and the city of Vice City.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Victory on the track

Before the weekend, Verstappen said that he had already downloaded GTA 6 and planned to start playing as soon as he had time. He also said that he had played previous installments of the series. According to the publication, world champion Kimi Antonelli asked his father to bring his PlayStation to Las Vegas.

At the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen claimed victory after making several overtakes. After the finish, he joked over the radio: “How many times did I overtake at all?”

Read us on