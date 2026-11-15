The Philippines and Australia signed an updated defense cooperation agreement in Manila aimed at strengthening the Philippines’ military deterrence and expanding joint activities between the two countries. The Philippine-Australian Defense Cooperation Agreement was signed at Manila’s South Harbor in the presence of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Anadolu Agency reports.

Updating the 1995 arrangements

The document was signed by Philippine Defense Minister Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Australian Ambassador Mark Innes-Brown. The agreement updates the memorandum on defense cooperation between the countries concluded in 1995.

According to Teodoro, the new mechanism is intended to speed up and simplify coordination. It also defines the mechanism for implementing the Status of Forces Agreement, which has been in force between the Philippines and Australia since 2012.

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Joint exercises and humanitarian operations

The arrangement allows military personnel of both states to be present in each other’s territory to take part in exercises and humanitarian operations. The Philippine defense minister said the updated agreement would make it possible to conduct more joint activities involving naval, air and land forces.

Responding to a question about the agreement’s possible contribution to deterrence in the Taiwan Strait, Teodoro stressed the protection of Philippine territory and maritime interests. The pact was concluded amid territorial disputes between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea, where the countries have overlapping maritime claims.

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