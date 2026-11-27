France has offered Switzerland the opportunity to involve its companies in developing new capabilities for the Franco-Italian SAMP/T NG air defense system. Bern is considering this system as one of the options alongside Israel’s Barak MX, Anadolu Agency reports.

Industrial partnership

French Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin said in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Neue Zurcher Zeitung that the procurement should include not only a contract but also a full-fledged industrial partnership. According to her, Swiss industry could contribute to creating new capabilities for the system, including the integration of new sensors.

Vautrin declined to disclose details of negotiations on the possibility of servicing the system directly in Switzerland. At the same time, she said that acquiring SAMP/T NG would allow the country to obtain the necessary maintenance capabilities on its own territory and maintain long-term operational autonomy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Delivery timeline

According to the French minister, specific proposals regarding the participation of Swiss companies already exist. She also pointed to their current cooperation with defense companies MBDA and Thales.

Delivery timelines will depend on the date the order is placed, Vautrin noted. According to her, the current negotiations are aimed at allowing the first deliveries to begin as early as 2029. France may also consider training Swiss personnel through its Air Force if Bern makes such a request.

Read us on