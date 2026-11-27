German Bayern footballer Jamal Musiala has suffered a muscle injury to his right thigh. The club said that the 23-year-old player will be sidelined for an unspecified period. According to Der Spiegel, he is unlikely to play at least until the end of the year.

Injury after return

Earlier, Bild and the SID agency reported that Musiala's muscle injury resurfaced in the Champions League match against France's Lille. The match ended in a 1-2 defeat for Bayern, and the footballer came on as a substitute in the 75th minute.

The match in France was Musiala's second since returning to the pitch. Before that, he had spent several weeks recovering from a torn muscle fiber in his left thigh, which he sustained while with the national team. After the break, the footballer played in the German championship match against Cologne, which ended 1-1.

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Statements by club officials

Musiala's return drew attention not only because of his injuries. In the summer, it became publicly known that he had a neurological disorder following episodes of absences in two friendly matches.

Bayern supervisory board members Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had previously indirectly urged the footballer to give up part of his salary if, due to illness, he could not maintain his level of play. These statements prompted a negative reaction outside and inside the club, while Joshua Kimmich criticized the officials' actions.

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