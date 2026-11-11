In the United States, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent moved from his home to a military base after threats to his life from Iran. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing informed sources and The New York Times.

Details of the move

According to The New York Times, it was not immediately possible to determine the severity of the threats against Bessent. The US Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment.

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At the end of last month, a senior US intelligence official warned in a memo seen by Reuters that Iran had intensified attempts to target US personnel. In the official's assessment, Tehran's plans to kill US citizens had reached “advanced stages.”

Assessment by US officials

Iran previously denied that it was planning attacks on officials and other people on US territory. At the same time, as the Jerusalem Post writes, US officials believe Iran's ability to carry out large-scale attacks in the United States and other locations abroad is limited.

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